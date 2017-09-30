Alcohol sales ban in Phuket on Oct 5, other days not yet confirmed

PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech has confirmed that alcohol sales will be banned on Oct 5 as required by law to honour Wan Org Pansa, which marks the end of Buddhist Lent, but says that he has yet to receive any notices to enforce a ban on the sale of alcohol on any other days in October.

“So far the Ministry of Interior has only declared a ban on alcohol sales from midnight to midnight on October 5,” Col Tassanai told The Phuket News yesterday (Sept 29).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Shela Riva

The Phuket News