PM officially launches undersea cable system linking Asia, Africa and Europe

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (September 29) officially launched a public internet project and the undersea cable development project in Pak Bara district of Satun province.

The undersea cable development project linking Asia with Africa and Europe or Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) which is undertaken by TOT Plc will help Thailand achieve its goal to becoming the ASEAN Digital Hub in accordance with its Thailand 4.0 master plan which it hopes to achieve within 20 years.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS