Abhisit blames Yingluck government for politicizing the 2010 anti-red crackdown case

Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said Tuesday (Sept 19) that the case regarding the 2010 crackdown on red-shirt protesters should have been settled with justice delivered to all parties concerned had the government of Ms Yingluck Shinawatra properly done its job and did not politicize the case.

Mr Abhisit said the Yingluck administration was not interested in the facts and details of every incident of the prolonged red-shirt protest, but merely wanted to put the blame on him who was then the prime minister and Suthep Thaugsuban, then the deputy premier, to be held accountable for the deaths of both government troops and, especially, the protesters.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

