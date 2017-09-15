UDD to press for revival of case against Abhisit, Suthep

The United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship has decided to ask the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to revive a case against former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his former deputy Suthep Thaugsuban for ordering the crackdowns on UDD protesters between April 7-May 19, 2010 which left many killed and injured, said UDD secretary-general Nattawut Saikuar.

Mr Nattawut said this at a news conference at the Imperial Department store at Lat Phrao. He was accompanied by Tida Thavornseth, chief adviser of the UDD, Weng Tojirakarn and lawyer Chokchai Angkaew.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS