Friday, September 15, 2017
Home > News > UDD to press for revival of case against Abhisit, Suthep

UDD to press for revival of case against Abhisit, Suthep

Red Shirt barricade at Rajprasong, Bangkok
TN News 0

The United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship has decided to ask the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to revive a case against former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his former deputy Suthep Thaugsuban for ordering the crackdowns on UDD protesters between April 7-May 19, 2010 which left many killed and injured, said UDD secretary-general Nattawut Saikuar.

Mr Nattawut said this at a news conference at the Imperial Department store at Lat Phrao. He was accompanied by Tida Thavornseth, chief adviser of the UDD, Weng Tojirakarn and lawyer Chokchai Angkaew.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Democrats will never join Pheu Thai government: Former premier Abhisit

Breaking News

Koh Tao murder trial starts at Samui provincial court

Breaking News

PM Yingluck Shinawatra rejects face-to-face talks with protest leader Suthep

Leave a Reply