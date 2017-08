KHON KAEN – Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted four suspects in court for the murder of a karaoke bar worker, body concealment, theft, illegal detention and weapons possession while the fifth suspect was charged only with theft.

Wichet Saenkham, a provincial public prosecutor, said the indictment came on the last day of police’s 84-day detention of the five suspects.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JAKKRAPAN NATHANRI

BANGKOK POST