Disaster expert warns of major flooding next month

Heavy rainfall and storms in October may cause major flooding in Central provinces, similarly to the one in 2006 but not as heavy as that in 2011, said an expert in natural disasters.

Assoc Prof Seree Supharatid said on Tuesday (Aug 22) provinces in the Central Region will probably face major flooding due to many factors, including heavy rainfall, which will start from September and continue into October, and several storms expected to head in the direction of Thailand.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS