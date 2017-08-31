Prawit calm on Rohingya influx threat

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon does not expect recent clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state to cause an influx of Rohingya Muslims into Thailand. However, authorities have been instructed to prepare for the worst.

Gen Prawit, also defence minister, was speaking yesterday about whether the confrontation between Myanmar authorities and Rohingya militants will ease. Earlier, he met Myanmar’s Supreme Commander Min Aung Hlaing during his visit to Thailand to attend the Thai-Myanmar High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting.

Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM & JAKKRAPHAN NATHANRI

BANGKOK POST