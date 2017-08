A 43 year-old man from Phatthalung, Preecha “Ann” Utapala, was arrested in his house in Phuket with almost 4,000 amphetamine pills and one kilogram of meth amphetamine with an estimated market value of over 2 million Baht.

With police reporting that drug trading volume in Phuket remains high, undercover police continue to investigate all the drug dealer networks.

By Nattha Thepbamrung

Phuket Gazette