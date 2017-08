A woman and her two-year-old daughter drowned in the Kok River in Chiang Rai on Tuesday afternoon when the long-tail boat in which they were riding struck a large mid-channel rock and broke apart.

Mae Yao police and rescue workers could not save Wilaiphet Inthajak, 31, or her daughter Apichaya, but managed to bring boat driver Pithak Thammasorn, 31, and passengers Orapan Phromchai, 24, and Thongchai Kruasan, also 31, to safety.

By Natthawat Laping

The Nation