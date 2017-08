KHON KAEN: Five family members, including three children, were killed when their pickup collided with a six-wheel truck during heavy rain in Chumphae district in the early hours of Saturday.

The collision occurred on the Chumphae-Chomphu Road at around 1am, said Pol Cap Suphon Dumklang, deputy investigation chief at the Chumphae police station.

