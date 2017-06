SA KAEO – Six people were killed and 11 others hurt when a van carrying migrant workers collided head-on with a pickup truck in Khao Chakan district around dawn on Tuesday.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection in front of Khao Chakan fresh market on Highway 317 (Chanthaburi-Sa Kaeo) inbound to downtown Sa Kaeo, said Pol Capt Saneh Detsupha, a duty officer at Khao Chakan police station. It was reported to police about 5.20am.

SAWAT KETNGAM

BANGKOK POST