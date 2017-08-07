Monday, August 7, 2017
Home > News > Fears of new shrine strife spark alert

Fears of new shrine strife spark alert

Canine police at Erawan Shrine in Bangkok
TN News 0

Security is being heightened ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Erawan shrine bomb blast on Aug 17 as authorities believe members of the Muslim Uighur ethnic minority are still seeking ways to carry out reprisal attacks.

The bombing of the shrine at Ratchaprasong intersection on Aug 17, 2015 killed 20 and wounded 130. Another explosion took place at the Sathon pier the following day, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM & WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

AHTD Rescues 6 Laotian Girls From A Human Trafficking Gang

Vesak day ceremony at Wat Yai Chaimongkhol Temple in Ayudtaya

PM invites buddhists to make merit in Vesak Day

General election in Thailand

NLA has no plan to postpone election

Leave a Reply