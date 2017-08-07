Fears of new shrine strife spark alert

Security is being heightened ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Erawan shrine bomb blast on Aug 17 as authorities believe members of the Muslim Uighur ethnic minority are still seeking ways to carry out reprisal attacks.

The bombing of the shrine at Ratchaprasong intersection on Aug 17, 2015 killed 20 and wounded 130. Another explosion took place at the Sathon pier the following day, but no one was hurt in the incident.

WASSANA NANUAM & WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST