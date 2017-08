PanARMENIAN.Net – Dutch authorities deported an Armenian asylum seeker on Monday, August 14, despite the fact that her two 11- and 12-year-old children have been missing since last week after fleeing a refugee center in Utrecht, La Vanguardia reports.

The children, Lily, 11, and Hovik, 12, had been living with their mother, Armine Hambardzumyan, in the Netherlands for nine years, hoping to receive permanent residence permit in the country.

