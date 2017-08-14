Monday, August 14, 2017
Home > News > UK Police Suspect 40 Neo-Nazis of Plotting Anti-Muslim Terror Acts

UK Police Suspect 40 Neo-Nazis of Plotting Anti-Muslim Terror Acts

Inside a mosque in London
TN News 0

The UK police are investigating about 40 people belonging to the neo-Nazi movement on suspicion they could be preparing terrorist attacks targeting Muslims, local media reported Sunday, citing police intelligence sources.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Sunday Times, most of the suspects live in Yorkshire. Their activity is likely to become more active after Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered in June 2016 by a suspected neo-Nazi.

The suspects are under investigation for “proactively plotting” of the attacks by familiarizing themselves with the Islamic institutions and community representatives, the newspaper said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Bomb blasts in Bangkok intended to target foreigners

Breaking News

Two more bombers against PDRC protesters arrested

Prayut Chan-o-cha during the WTTC Global Summit 2017

No policy to allow foreigners to work as tour guides in Thailand: PM

Leave a Reply