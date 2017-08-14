UK Police Suspect 40 Neo-Nazis of Plotting Anti-Muslim Terror Acts

The UK police are investigating about 40 people belonging to the neo-Nazi movement on suspicion they could be preparing terrorist attacks targeting Muslims, local media reported Sunday, citing police intelligence sources.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Sunday Times, most of the suspects live in Yorkshire. Their activity is likely to become more active after Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered in June 2016 by a suspected neo-Nazi.

The suspects are under investigation for “proactively plotting” of the attacks by familiarizing themselves with the Islamic institutions and community representatives, the newspaper said.

