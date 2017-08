The six-year old schoolboy who was found unconscious in a locked pickup truck died at the Ayutthaya provincial hospital on Wednesday afternoon (Aug 2).

The victim, Chanachai Kongphol, a Prathomsuksa 1 student of Wat Choeng Lane school, was in coma when he was admitted to the hospital for emergency treatment and he never regained his consciousness until he succumbed to his death at 4pm on Wednesday.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS