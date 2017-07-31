Monday, July 31, 2017
Pattani couple arrested with 1.8m yaba pills

A Pattani couple were arrested in Udon Thani’s Muang district on Friday night while allegedly trying to transport 1.8 million yaba pills worth Bt150 million from a warehouse on Mitraparp Highway to the South.

Police told a press conference on Monday that the couple – Annop Puteh, 44, and wife Suhaila Deuramae, 21 – who both ran a restaurant and karaoke bar in Malaysia, claimed they were hired by a Malaysian investor to transport the drugs by a 10-wheel truck. They said this was their fourth drug run.

By Seksanti Kalayanawisut
The Nation

