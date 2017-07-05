Chicago Violence Leaves 66 Shot, 8 Dead During July 4th Holiday

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The US city of Chicago has celebrated a bloody Fourth of July weekend, with gunmen shooting at least 66 people, 8 of them fatally.

Gang crime and gun violence plagued most parts of the South and West sides from Friday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, according to data kept by the Tribune.

Only on Tuesday, at least 1 person was shot killed and 6 others were wounded, authorities said.

At about 5:15 pm, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in his car by a passing gunman. He “was parked in a vehicle was not the intended target,” according to information police provided, Press TV reported.

This comes as the Chicago Police Department took on about 1,300 police officers to work each day since Friday to patrol those neighborhoods and other areas where violence is high.

Shootings persisted in Englewood and Harrison; two of the city’s traditionally most violent districts, in spite of a new crime-fighting initiative which helps officers better detect where gunshots are coming from and enable them to respond more quickly.

The shooting toll at this time of the year was higher than that of last year, though direct comparisons are not easy to make because the holiday fell on a Tuesday this year.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency