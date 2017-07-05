5 Islamic State militants killed in police raid in Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish police killed five Islamic State group militants in a firefight that erupted during a raid on a house in the central city of Konya, officials said Wednesday, July 12. Four police officers were slightly wounded in the operation, The Associated Press reports.

Eight other militants were detained in a series of other raids linked to the operation, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The Konya governor’s office said police carried out the raid on the house after a routine security check on residents of homes on a route frequently used by military units revealed that it was being rented by a militant wanted by police.

Full story: panarmenian.net

