Turkey Has Sent Almost 200 Cargo Planes to Qatar since Dispute Began: Minister

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Turkey has sent 197 cargo planes, 16 trucks and one ship to Qatar since the crisis broke out last month between it and other Persian Gulf States, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci stated.

“Turkey has so far sent a total of 197 cargo planes, 16 trucks and one ship to meet the daily needs of Qatar. We will keep meeting its daily or longer-term needs in the coming period,” Zeybekci said, as quoted by Reuters.

At a meeting with Zeybekci in the Turkish capital Ankara, Qatari Economy Minister Ahmed bin Jassim al-Thani said Doha’s sea and air trade was continuing without disruption despite sanctions, adding that both countries want to boost their bilateral ties, Hurriyet daily news reported.

Al-Thani said more opportunities would likely be created for Turkish companies in their activities in Qatar.

Tasnim News Agency

