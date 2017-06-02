Suspected murder after dead body found badly beaten

Friday, June 2, 2017
Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya
At around 6:00pm on May 30th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a suspected murder after a dead body had been found badly beaten.

The victim, a 40 year old male, was found in a rented room close to the Thai temple Wat Boon. Police arrived to find the body naked, with only a small towel covering the victim’s mid section. It was immediately clear to police that the victim had suffered an attack, with nasty looking cuts and bruises to the body, most notably, 2 injuries to the head.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Pattaya One

