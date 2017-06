PHUKET: An appeal to Thailand’s expat community has been launched to raise donations for 68-year-old Rose Weatherill, from England, who is fighting for her life at a hospital in Phuket from injuries sustained in an accident that killed her son and husband.

Gary Libby, a close friend of the family for years, has set up the fundraiser on the Thai crowdfunding platform Weeboon.com.

