At Least 30 Bodies Found at Site of Gun Attack in Philippines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 30 bodies were recovered from a shooting scene at the Resorts World Manila leisure complex in the Philippine capital of Manila, a local radio cited sources from the Bureau of Fire Protection as saying Friday.

The ABS-CBN radio said most of the victims suffocated after the gunman, who stormed a casino in the sprawling compound, set fire to the tables and started a blaze. Fifty-four others were hospitalized, according to officials.

