Whistle-blower says ISIS war is opposition plot to oust Duterte

Philippine media have been sharing a post from retired Philippine military veteran Abe Purugganan which claims that the ISIS war on Philippines is part of an internal coup organised by members of the opposition Liberal Party with an aim to illegally oust democratically elected Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Mr. Purugganan claims that he is publishing information provided by a whistle-blower who works inside the opposition Liberal Party of Philippines.

As a point of reference, the Maute Group is synonymous with ISIS in Philippines.

The post has been taken seriously by the generally reliable Philippine media outlet News Graph.

According to News Graph, the source of the leaked information is a worker inside the Liberal Party whose name has not been disclosed for his protection. As a point of reference, this is if anything, more reliable than the totally anonymous leaks that have been spilling out of the Trump administration.

Full story: theduran.com

Adam Garrie

The Duran