BANGKOK, 1 June 2017 (NNT) – Thailand has been ranked the world’s 27th most competitive nation, up from last year’s ranking, according to the International Institute of Management Development (IMD).

Many countries around the world have been pushing to improve their ranking, which is published in the IMD World Competitiveness Report.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand