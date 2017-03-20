Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Pattaya Police Arrest Alleged Russian Mafiosos

Thai police station
PATTAYA — Police in Pattaya Monday took credit Monday for taking a major Russian mafia figure and 13 other foreign criminals, including an AIDS-infected heroin smuggler, off the streets during the past month.

The biggest bust, police said, was Aleksandr Danilov, 43, who is accused of being a top figure in Russian organized crime in Pattaya. Danilov is wanted in Russia and fled prosecution for drug trafficking in Phuket in 2012. He was arrested March 11 in Pattaya.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

