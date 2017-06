About 30 students of a school in Ubon Ratchathani province were taken to the provincial hospital on Saturday after they suffered from mass hysteria as they attended an ethical training course in a temple.

Rescue workers were rushed to Wat Supattanaramvoraviharn in Muang district after they were told that some 30 students suffered cramps and hyperventilation while they were attending an ethical course.

By Thai PBS Reporters