The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) confiscated more than 100,000 counterfeit and untaxed items in recent raids on two Bangkok warehouses and a Nonthaburi house.

DSI chief Pol Colonel Paisit Wongmuang announced on Friday that the warehouses were on Bang Ramad Road in Thawee Wattana district and the house in Bang Kleuy district’s Tambon Maha Sawat.

Full story: The Nation

By Piyanuch Tamnukasetchai

The Nation