Pracharat SME Clinic program launched in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, 3rd June 2017 (NNT) – The Industry Ministry has launched the Pracharat SME Clinic project in the northern province of Chiang Mai to aid local businesses.

Presiding over the launch was Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana. Initiated under the civil state approach called Pracharat, the SME Clinic project uses innovations and current technology to enhance micro businesses, connecting the SME sector with the digital world. The minister said the program has so far approved 197 million baht in loans for 95 business operators.

