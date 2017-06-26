Heavy rains forecast nationwide

BANGKOK, 26 June 2017 (NNT) – Heavy rains are forecast across the entire nation this week with floods already reported in areas of the northeast.

An extended bout of rain in Nakhon Ratchasima province resulted in inundation in several areas with authorities pointing out the situation was exacerbated due to garbage clogging drain pipes. Some roads in urban areas are submerged under 30 centimeters of water with pot holes allowing flooding up to 50 centimeters. The roads are no longer able to be driven by personal vehicles with traffic building up across the province.

The Meteorological Department has reported storms and thundershowers will be seen in all regions until June 28, warning citizens to be wary at this time.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand