A man from the west African country of Guinea who was wanted over the smuggling of more than 300kg of elephant tusks into Thailand last year was arrested in Chanthaburi province on Friday.

The 45-year-old, named as Mory Sacko, was apprehended at a hotel room in the eastern province by police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST