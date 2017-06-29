Foreign photographer gets support from Muay Thai superstar Buakaw to buy recycle paper bags for every 7-Eleven

Bangkok-based fashion photographer Ben Zander is currently raising funds, with the support of Muay Thai superstar Buakaw Banchamek and other celebrities, to buy recycle paper bags for every 7-Eleven in order to raise awareness about plastic waste in Thailand.

Ben Zander already photographed 3 celebrities including world-class Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek, Penny J. Lane from The Face Thailand and MC Dandee from the Bangkok Invaders Crew.

He’s currently trying to raise 400,000 baht in order to finance the next 7 photo-shoots with 7 other Thai celebrities and superstars who will lend their fame to support this cause. Once done, the products of these 10 shoots will be exhibited and sold. The money from the exhibition sales will go towards buying recycle paper bags to replace plastic ones in 7-Elevens.

The nationwide campaign also plans to release short documentary clips for each shooting. Those clips will be exclusively available to view on Zander’s website at benzander.com/deathbyplastic.

The first clip, which shows Penny J. Lane at the Khlongs of Bangkok, is already available as we write these lines.

International Thai fashion designer Ek Thongprasert is also giving his support to the project by providing styling and his own accessories.

Donate to support #DeathByPlastic: http://www.weeboon.com/en/campaigns/death-by-plastic

Ben Zander “Death by plastic” project: http://www.benzander.com/deathbyplastic

