PHUKET: A bus crash on Phuket’s notorious Patong Hill has left one motorcyclist dead and 26 people injured police have confirmed.

Maj Ekkarat Plaiduang, chief of the Patong Traffic Police has confirmed to a The Phuket News reporter that the incident happened at around 8pm tonight (June 29).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Chutharat Plerin

The Phuket News