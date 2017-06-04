Sunday, June 4, 2017
British businessman caught with sex pills and drugs

Pattaya Walking Street
A British businessman was arrested after illicit drugs were found in his possession in a raid of a resort in Banglamung district of Chon Buri early Sunday morning by a combined force of local officials, police and the military.

About 50 members of the combined force first raided a bar located in the resort in Tambong Nong Prue of Banglamung district a large group of Thai and foreign clients were drinking. Some tried to run away but were intercepted by the officials.

By Thai PBS Reporters

