Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Home > Phuket > Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

Phuket airport terminal
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: A Belgian tourist wanted for stealing a car mobile phone holder worth B699 from a Phuket Town shop was arrested yesterday (June 12) at Phuket International Airport while he was waiting to board a flight out of the country.

After 17 days of searching for Belgian tourist Olivier Jerome Georges Verhaeghe, police apprehended him along with an unnamed accomplice at the airport while he was waiting for his 7.35pm flight back to Belgium.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Russian denied entry at Phuket International Airport over ‘visa’ crackdown

Swedish national Tommy Soderlund gets life for stabbing murder

Phuket Kickbox Knife Murder: Extradition Hopes High

Leave a Reply