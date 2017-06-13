Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

PHUKET: A Belgian tourist wanted for stealing a car mobile phone holder worth B699 from a Phuket Town shop was arrested yesterday (June 12) at Phuket International Airport while he was waiting to board a flight out of the country.

After 17 days of searching for Belgian tourist Olivier Jerome Georges Verhaeghe, police apprehended him along with an unnamed accomplice at the airport while he was waiting for his 7.35pm flight back to Belgium.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News