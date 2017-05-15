Monday, May 15, 2017
Public vans told to carry no more than 13 passengers

BANGKOK, 15 May 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport has told public vans to carry a maximum of 13 passengers at a time and install an emergency exit door at the back of the vehicle.

According to the Department of Land Transport, all passenger vans are required to service no more than 13 people at a time and leave a space of at least 20 centimeters in the last row so that passengers can exit through the back door in case of emergency.

