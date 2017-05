BANGKOK, 4th May 2017, (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has reassured the public that the integrity of dams in the North is unaffected by the quake on May 2nd, which had an epicenter in Mae Lao district of Chiang Rai Province.

The comment was made by RID Deputy Director-General Tongplew Kongjun following the 3.1 Richter scale quake that hit the district on Tuesday.

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil,

National News Bureau Of Thailand