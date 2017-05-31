Housewife to seek justice for mistaken HIV diagnosis

A housewife has planned to seek justice from the Ministry of Public Health over alleged negligence of a doctor at a hospital in Roi-et province who mistakenly diagnosed her of her being infected with HIV since she was eight and, as a result, has ruined her childhood and adolescent life.

Ms Suthida Saengsumat said on Wednesday that, since the diagnosis showed positive for HIV, she had to take anti-virus medication since she was eight, was rejected by her classmates and children in the same neighbourhood since childhood.

