Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Home > Isan > Housewife to seek justice for mistaken HIV diagnosis

Housewife to seek justice for mistaken HIV diagnosis

Roi Et City Hall
TN Isan 0

A housewife has planned to seek justice from the Ministry of Public Health over alleged negligence of a doctor at a hospital in Roi-et province who mistakenly diagnosed her of her being infected with HIV since she was eight and, as a result, has ruined her childhood and adolescent life.

Ms Suthida Saengsumat said on Wednesday that, since the diagnosis showed positive for HIV, she had to take anti-virus medication since she was eight, was rejected by her classmates and children in the same neighbourhood since childhood.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Isuzu bus and passengers at Ubon Ratchathani bus station

Manhunt launched for bus driver who fatally assaulted and robbed a passenger

Rain stops, but flooding continues in Nakhon Ratchasima

Udon: Monk in detention for ‘stealing’ corpse parts from graves

Leave a Reply