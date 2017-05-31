Lazada ready to set up E-Commerce Park in EEC

BANGKOK, 31 May 2017 (NNT) – Lazada Thailand, a company within China’s Alibaba Group, is expected to select a location to establish its electronic-commerce park in the Special Economic Zone of the east within the next two months and begin operation in early 2019.

Minister of Industry Utama Saowanayon revealed after discussions with Lazada Thailand that its E-Commerce Park, to be set up in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), is progressing as scheduled and a definite location for its set up will likely be named within 2 months. Construction is believed to begin shortly after and allow for the park to begin operation in early 2019.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,

National News Bureau Of Thailand