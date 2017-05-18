Four taxi drivers in Pattaya who allegedly surrounded an Uber car on Wednesday afternoon and forced a Western passenger out of the vehicle were charged with illegal detention and threatening others, Provincial Police Region 2 chief Pol Lt-General Jitti Rodbangyang told the press on Thursday.
The four accused taxi drivers, Chalor Phumphetch, 39, Supakit Thongploem, 42, Pramote Wattanasiri, 29, and Krit Saengsuwan, 42, have declared that they did not do anything wrong.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
One thought on “Four taxi drivers face detention charge for their seizure of Uber car in Pattaya”
I would rather use an uber in Thailand. Taxi drivers are always charging jacked up prices and using clocked meters. The fact these Taxi drivers are so angry about uber makes me want to use uber even more.