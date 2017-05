PHUKET: A Russian man who tourist police were told by the man’s neighbour is bipolar was hospitalised as a precaution by tourist police yesterday after smashing up a room at a spa in Wichit.

Wichit Police were notified yesterday afternoon (May 17) that a foreign man was destroying property inside a room at the Nature Spa in Wichit.

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News