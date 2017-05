CHONBURI/PATTAYA: — A neighbor is refusing to take responsibility for a dog attack claiming that he was looking after only one of the dogs in the pack. The one that did the biting was a soi dog and wasn’t his, he claimed.

But the woman who got a nasty bite on her leg said that all the dogs were his responsibility whether he looked after them inside his house or not, reported Thai Rath.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Thai Rath