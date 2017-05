AYUTTHAYA – A man who shot dead his young wife at their house in Sena district told police he was playing a form of Russian roulette with her, but mistakenly believed there were no bullets in the gun.

Nopparat Phrasena, 27, who worked at a local hospital, was dead in the bedroom of their home in tambon Ban Paen when police arrived after the shooting was reported around 1am on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS