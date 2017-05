An alleged methamphetamine pusher in Samut Prakan was arrested on Friday although he tried to put ripe durian fruit around his room to cover the smell of the drug.

District officials and police raided the house of Wisut Boonmee, 27, in Tambon Laem Fapha after a tip-off that he was selling the drug to youths in the neighbourhood.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation