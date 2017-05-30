Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Home > News > Belgian PM Loses Hearing After Starting Pistol Fired Near His Head

Belgian PM Loses Hearing After Starting Pistol Fired Near His Head

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel
TN News 0

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel on Tuesday was forced to postpone an appearance in parliament and seek medical treatment after a member of the royal family damaged his hearing by firing a starting gun too close to his ear.

The incident occurred this weekend at the starting ceremony of the annual Brussels 20km run, sponsored by the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

Michel, 41, was standing right next to Belgium’s Princess Astrid, the youngest sister of King Philippe, when she fired the starting gun for the race just inches from his left ear.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Involvement of blast suspects held in Malaysia remains unconfirmed: NCPO

Thai PM denies a ceasefire agreement has been signed with Cambodia

Thai PM believes Bangkok flooding will recede early November

Leave a Reply