Belgian PM Loses Hearing After Starting Pistol Fired Near His Head

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel on Tuesday was forced to postpone an appearance in parliament and seek medical treatment after a member of the royal family damaged his hearing by firing a starting gun too close to his ear.

The incident occurred this weekend at the starting ceremony of the annual Brussels 20km run, sponsored by the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

Michel, 41, was standing right next to Belgium’s Princess Astrid, the youngest sister of King Philippe, when she fired the starting gun for the race just inches from his left ear.

