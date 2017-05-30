Almost 70,000 Migrants, Refugees Arrive in Europe by Sea in 2017: IOM

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – International Organization for Migration said that nearly 70,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe by sea since the beginning of 2017 with more than 1,500 people having died or gone missing.

“IOM, the UN Migration Agency, reports that 69,574 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017 through May 28,” the IOM said in a statement on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

The majority of refugees, almost 59,000 people, have landed in Italy while 1,481 people died en route to the country, according to the IOM.

The IOM also registered 7,043 migrants’ arrivals in Greece, 3,314 arrivals in Spain and 273 more in Cyprus.

Tasnim News Agency