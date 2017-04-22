Saturday, April 22, 2017
Restaurateur surrenders over rape

Thai police station
TN North 0

A RESTAURANT owner accused of paying a gang to take part in the rape of a 14-year-old girl surrendered to police on Friday night after an arrest warrant was issued by Suphan Buri Court.

Anuchat Hongthong, a 53-year-old widower who is well known in Nong Ya Sai district, turned himself in at 10.30pm to face the charges of raping a minor under 15 and taking the girl away from her guardian/parent for lewd acts last November. Pol Col Mana Kleepsattabut, deputy superintendent at the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD), said Anuchat initially denied the charges and said he would testify only in court.

Full story: The Nation

By MONGKOL SAWANGSRI
THE SUNDAY NATION

TN
