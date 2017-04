NAN: A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck this northern province on Saturday afternoon but there were no injuries or damage, the Seismological Bureau reported.

The quake, with its epicentre in Na Noi district, occurred at 2.57pm on Saturday. It was felt in the villages of Huay Kaew and Santisuk in tambon Nam Pua of Wiang Sa district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS