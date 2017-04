BANGKOK, 22nd April 2017 (NNT) – Mobile health units are to be dispatched to Prachin Buri Province to offer free medical services to the public.

Public Health Minister, Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said on Friday that another mobile health campaign will be launched next month in honor of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, King Rama X of the House of Chakri.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil,

National News Bureau Of Thailand