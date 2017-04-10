Flushing Fascism: German Army Probes Soldiers for Online Right-Wing Extremism

Monday, April 10, 2017
In shades of the inappropriate online behavior widely promulgated by US Marines on Facebook and other social media platforms, some 275 German military servicemembers have been brought under investigation by Berlin for online hate-speech and right-wing extremism, including instances of Hitler-appreciation.

Among the 275 ongoing inquiries, Berlin’s Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) is currently investigating 143 cases of expressing domestic extremism online in 2016, as well as 53 cases recorded to date this year.

Propaganda crimes and racist commentary online, including those expressions appearing to be supportive of Nazi leader Adolph Hitler, are among the charges being investigated, according to Deutsche Welle, and include verbal abuse regarding the religious beliefs of a female refugee.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

