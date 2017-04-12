Ban on riding in truck bed to be strictly enforced after Songkran: PM

BANGKOK, 11 April 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has affirmed that the prohibition against riding on the bed of a pickup truck has long existed but it will be relaxed during this Songkran Festival to allow commuters to adjust themselves.

During the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha tasked the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Transport with ensuring convenience and safety for road users this Songkran holiday. He ordered stringent inspections at road checkpoints and installations of CCTV cameras to help settle any disputes between motorists. In order not to ruin the festive mood, related authorities were told to handle trivial offenses on the road with leniency and always give warnings first.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit